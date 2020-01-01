Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 720 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 720 (with Mali-G57 MC3 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)

Benchmarks

SoC:
Dimensity 720
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

Dimensity 720 +2%
290522
Dimensity 700
286122
CPU 94712 -
GPU 72127 -
Memory 67407 -
UX 56445 -
Total score 290522 286122

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 41 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 43 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 49 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 52 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 30 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Realme V3
720 x 1600		 -
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 3 2
Shading units 48 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 211 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced July 2020 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6853V -
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 720 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

