MediaTek Dimensity 700
MediaTek Dimensity 700 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on November 10, 2020, and is manufactured using a 7-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
286122
|Total score
|286122
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
538
Multi-Core Score
1727
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 700 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|7 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site