Helio G99 vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 334K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101532
|104604
|GPU
|85043
|83046
|Memory
|84788
|52043
|UX
|101489
|97018
|Total score
|370493
|334767
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
554
Dimensity 700 +2%
564
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +6%
1822
1716
|Image compression
|-
|101.85 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|15 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|32.9 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|27.9 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|14.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|2.1 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|543.4 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|6 FPS
|Score
|1229
|1099
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|51 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|37 FPS
[Medium]
|Fortnite
|-
|25 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|59 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|52 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|34 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|243 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|November 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6833V/ZA
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
