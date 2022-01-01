Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Helio G99 vs Dimensity 700

Helio G99
VS
Dimensity 700
Helio G99
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 334K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99 +11%
370493
Dimensity 700
334767
CPU 101532 104604
GPU 85043 83046
Memory 84788 52043
UX 101489 97018
Total score 370493 334767
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
554
Dimensity 700 +2%
564
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +6%
1822
Dimensity 700
1716
Image compression - 101.85 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 15 images/s
Speech recognition - 32.9 words/s
Machine learning - 27.9 images/s
Camera shooting - 14.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.1 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 543.4 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99 +12%
1229
Dimensity 700
1099
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 6 FPS
Score 1229 1099

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 51 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 37 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 25 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 59 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 34 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 56 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6833V/ZA
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
96 (70.1%)
41 (29.9%)
Total votes: 137

Related Comparisons

1. Helio G99 and Snapdragon 778G
2. Helio G99 and Snapdragon 860
3. Helio G99 and Helio G96
4. Helio G99 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
5. Dimensity 700 and Snapdragon 695
6. Dimensity 700 and Helio G88
7. Dimensity 700 and Helio G96
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Helio G99, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish