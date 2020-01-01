Helio G25 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) with the older 4-core Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 13%) AnTuTu 8 score – 91K vs 81K
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2400 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2020
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
