Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
- Has 4 more cores
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|36842
|31590
|GPU
|10559
|4050
|Memory
|35733
|26715
|UX
|21656
|14479
|Total score
|-
|79429
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
137
Helio A22 +18%
162
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +15%
620
537
|Image compression
|-
|21.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.34 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.22 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.56 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|141.75 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|28 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8322
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|-
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 5MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|November 2018
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|-
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
