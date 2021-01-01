Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio A22 – what's better?

Unisoc SC9863A vs Helio A22

Unisoc SC9863A
VS
Helio A22
Unisoc SC9863A
Helio A22

We compared the 8-core Unisoc SC9863A (PowerVR GE8322) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc SC9863A
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 28 nm)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Unisoc SC9863A
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 36842 31590
GPU 10559 4050
Memory 35733 26715
UX 21656 14479
Total score - 79429
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A
137
Helio A22 +18%
162
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc SC9863A +15%
620
Helio A22
537
Image compression - 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.3 words/s
Machine learning - 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 141.75 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc SC9863A and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
4x 1.2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 28 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8322 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue Rogue
GPU frequency - 660 MHz
Execution units 4 2
Shading units 128 64
FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 5MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced November 2018 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page - MediaTek Helio A22 official site

