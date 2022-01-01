Unisoc T606 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Unisoc T606 (Mali-G57 MP1) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
23
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
59
59
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
28
21
Key Differences
Pros of Unisoc T606
- Has 4 more cores
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 179K vs 89K
- Announced 3-years and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|59385
|32854
|GPU
|26274
|4504
|Memory
|34858
|29199
|UX
|59038
|22008
|Total score
|179886
|89107
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +94%
315
162
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +118%
1182
541
|Image compression
|-
|21.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|4.32 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|9.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|5.34 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|2.22 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|0.56 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|141.75 Krows/s
3DMark
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Score
|396
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio A22
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|128 KB
|32 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|660 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|42.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2160 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2021
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Unisoc T606 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3