We compared the 8-core Unisoc T606 (Mali-G57 MP1) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc T606
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 9 score – 179K vs 89K
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Unisoc T606 +102%
179886
Helio A22
89107
CPU 59385 32854
GPU 26274 4504
Memory 34858 29199
UX 59038 22008
Total score 179886 89107
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +94%
315
Helio A22
162
Multi-Core Score
Unisoc T606 +118%
1182
Helio A22
541
Image compression - 21.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 4.32 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.3 words/s
Machine learning - 5.34 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.22 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.56 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 141.75 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 396 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Unisoc T606 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 128 KB 32 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2021 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page Unisoc T606 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

