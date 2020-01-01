Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio A22: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio A22

MediaTek Helio A22 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on June 17, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
15
Gaming Performance
4
Battery life
50
NanoReview Score
22

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81081

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Helio A22AnTuTu v8
1. Huawei Honor 8S 202082007
2. Huawei Honor 8S Prime81629
3. Huawei Honor 8S81236
4. Huawei Y5 (2019)76106
5. Huawei Y6 (2019)73171
6. Nokia 2.371827
7. Xiaomi Redmi 6A60895
8. Huawei Y6 Pro (2019)-

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio A22 SoC with PowerVR GE8320 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 32 KB
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz
Cores 2
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced June 2018
Class Low end
Model number MT6762M
Official page MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Comparison with competitors

