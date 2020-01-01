MediaTek Helio A22
MediaTek Helio A22 – an 4-core chipset that was announced on June 17, 2018, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has nd 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
15
Gaming Performance
4
Battery life
50
NanoReview Score
22
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81081
Smartphones
|Phones with Helio A22
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Huawei Honor 8S 2020
|82007
|2. Huawei Honor 8S Prime
|81629
|3. Huawei Honor 8S
|81236
|4. Huawei Y5 (2019)
|76106
|5. Huawei Y6 (2019)
|73171
|6. Nokia 2.3
|71827
|7. Xiaomi Redmi 6A
|60895
|8. Huawei Y6 Pro (2019)
|-
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|32 KB
|Process
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Model number
|MT6762M
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
