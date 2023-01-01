Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Tiger T612 vs Helio A22 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Unisoc Tiger T612 (Mali-G57 MP1) with the older 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Unisoc Tiger T612
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 9 score – 208K vs 86K
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Tiger T612
vs
Helio A22

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Tiger T612 +140%
208014
Helio A22
86517
CPU 67603 25792
GPU 22171 8947
Memory 61955 21212
UX 58129 30781
Total score 208014 86517
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Tiger T612 +116%
345
Helio A22
160
Multi-Core Score
Tiger T612 +144%
1314
Helio A22
539
Image compression - 20.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 3.65 images/s
Speech recognition - 9.43 words/s
Machine learning - 5.38 images/s
Camera shooting - 2.49 images/s
HTML 5 - 0.5597000000000001 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 141.6 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 419 -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Tiger T612 and Helio A22

CPU

Architecture 2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 32 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Valhall Rogue
GPU frequency 614 MHz 660 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units - 64
FLOPS - 42.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) - NeuroPilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2160 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 50MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced May 2022 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6762M
Official page Unisoc Tiger T612 official site MediaTek Helio A22 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
16 (80%)
4 (20%)
Total votes: 20

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio A22 and Tiger T612, or ask any questions
