Helio G80 vs Kirin 710F

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G80 (with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710F (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 170K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710F
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio G80 +9%
355
Kirin 710F
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio G80
1308
Kirin 710F +4%
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio G80 +19%
201858
Kirin 710F
170235

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G80 and Kirin 710F

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 2 4
FLOPS - 225 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020 January 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710F and Helio G80 or ask any questions
Laiq Ahmad Khan 08 September 2020 05:58
Helio G80 is better than Kirin 710F
0 Reply
