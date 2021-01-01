Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G88 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Helio G88 vs Helio G80

Helio G88
VS
Helio G80
Helio G88
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G88 (with Mali-G52 MC2 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G88
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G88
192977
Helio G80 +3%
198438
CPU 74619 74423
GPU 33985 44670
Memory 42103 43475
UX 43577 41133
Total score 192977 198438
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G88
335
Helio G80 +3%
346
Multi-Core Score
Helio G88
1290
Helio G80
1291
Image compression - 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.4 words/s
Machine learning - 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G88 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 1000 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6769T
Official page MediaTek Helio G88 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Helio G88, or ask any questions
