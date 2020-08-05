Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio G80: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio G80

MediaTek Helio G80 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 3, 2020, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
32
Gaming Performance
25
Battery life
54
NanoReview Score
36

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
201858

Smartphones

Phones with Helio G80AnTuTu v8
1. Xiaomi Redmi 9203682
2. Oppo Realme 6i203232
3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime202502
4. Xiaomi Poco M2183935

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio G80 SoC with Mali-G52 MP2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 950 MHz
Cores 2
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7
5G support No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2020
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Krishan 05 August 2020 21:33
Your product details is very knowledgeable Thanks
0 Reply
zid 20 August 2020 07:23
wow best chipset ranking there is
0 Reply
