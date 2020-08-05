MediaTek Helio G80
MediaTek Helio G80 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 3, 2020, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A75 at 2000 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
32
Gaming Performance
25
Battery life
54
NanoReview Score
36
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
201858
Smartphones
|Phones with Helio G80
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Xiaomi Redmi 9
|203682
|2. Oppo Realme 6i
|203232
|3. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
|202502
|4. Xiaomi Poco M2
|183935
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|950 MHz
|Cores
|2
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site