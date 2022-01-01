Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio G99 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 222K
  • Announced 2-years and 4-months later
  • Supports 28% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99 +67%
370493
Helio G80
222313
CPU 101532 73176
GPU 85043 36995
Memory 84788 46580
UX 101489 67339
Total score 370493 222313
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99 +59%
554
Helio G80
348
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99 +41%
1822
Helio G80
1291
Image compression - 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.4 words/s
Machine learning - 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 416 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99 +85%
1229
Helio G80
664
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS
Score 1229 664

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Valhall Bifrost
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed - Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2022 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6769T
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

