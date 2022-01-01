Helio G99 vs Helio G80
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 222K
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Supports 28% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|101532
|73176
|GPU
|85043
|36995
|Memory
|84788
|46580
|UX
|101489
|67339
|Total score
|370493
|222313
GeekBench 5
|Image compression
|-
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|416 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|3 FPS
|Score
|1229
|664
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|-
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|32
|32
|FLOPS
|-
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|4266 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.1 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|10 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|2K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|-
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|-
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|May 2022
|February 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769T
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
