We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 680 +2%
227511
Helio G80
222321
CPU - 73002
GPU - 37735
Memory - 46714
UX - 64513
Total score 227511 222321
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +11%
392
Helio G80
353
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 680 +20%
1565
Helio G80
1302
Image compression - 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition - 23.4 words/s
Machine learning - 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting - 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 416 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 3 FPS
Score - 662

Gaming

PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP - 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency - 950 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units - 32
FLOPS - 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size - 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced October 2021 February 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM6225 MT6769T
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

