Helio G96 vs Dimensity 810

Helio G96
VS
Dimensity 810
Helio G96
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
  • 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 346K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G96
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G96
346649
Dimensity 810 +10%
383002
CPU 92742 113696
GPU 95976 85477
Memory 57726 76385
UX 98195 105966
Total score 346649 383002
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G96
509
Dimensity 810 +25%
637
Multi-Core Score
Helio G96
1657
Dimensity 810 +16%
1917

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 12 billion
TDP - 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 60
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus - 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size - 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced June 2021 August 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (8.7%)
21 (91.3%)
Total votes: 23

