Helio G96 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G96 (with Mali G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 12 nm)
- 17% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2050 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 383K vs 346K
Benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|92742
|113696
|GPU
|95976
|85477
|Memory
|57726
|76385
|UX
|98195
|105966
|Total score
|346649
|383002
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
509
Dimensity 810 +25%
637
Multi-Core Score
1657
Dimensity 810 +16%
1917
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Helio G96 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|12 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|12 billion
|TDP
|-
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|32
|60
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|-
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|-
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
