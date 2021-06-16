MediaTek Helio G96
MediaTek Helio G96 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 16, 2021, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2050 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
40
Gaming Performance
32
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
44
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
MediaTek Helio G96
302149
|Total score
|302149
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
494
Multi-Core Score
1630
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Helio G96 SoC with Mali G57 MC2 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|Shading units
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|June 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site