MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G96 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on June 16, 2021, and is manufactured using a 12-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2050 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
40
Gaming Performance
32
Battery life
60
NanoReview Score
44

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Helio G96
302149
Total score 302149

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
494
Multi-Core Score
1630

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio G96 SoC with Mali G57 MC2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13
5G support No
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced June 2021
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Comparison with competitors

