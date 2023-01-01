Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 6080 – what's better?

Dimensity 810 vs Dimensity 6080

Dimensity 810
VS
Dimensity 6080
Dimensity 810
Dimensity 6080

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Dimensity 810 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 6080 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 6080
  • Announced 1-year and 10-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Dimensity 810
vs
Dimensity 6080

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Dimensity 810
391977
Dimensity 6080 +3%
405048
CPU 111534 -
GPU 91947 -
Memory 77365 -
UX 111978 -
Total score 391977 405048
Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Score 1234 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 77 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 42 FPS
[High]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 74 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 56 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 37 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 59 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 6080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 512 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 6 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall Valhall
GPU frequency 950 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 32 32
FLOPS 243 Gigaflops 243 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) MediaTek APU 3.0 Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2770 Mbps Up to 2770 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1250 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021 June 2023
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6833V MT6833GP
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 6080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
3 (23.1%)
10 (76.9%)
Total votes: 13

Related Comparisons

1. MediaTek Dimensity 1080 or MediaTek Dimensity 6080
2. MediaTek Dimensity 700 or MediaTek Dimensity 6080
3. MediaTek Dimensity 920 or MediaTek Dimensity 6080
4. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or MediaTek Dimensity 6080
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 6080
6. MediaTek Dimensity 8050 or MediaTek Dimensity 6080
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
9. MediaTek Helio G99 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 or MediaTek Dimensity 810
Compare other chipsets (150+)

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 6080 and Dimensity 810, or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский