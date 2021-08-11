Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 810: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 810

MediaTek Dimensity 810 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 11, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A76 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
55
Gaming Performance
41
Battery life
83
NanoReview Score
57

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 810
397431
Total score 397431

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
657
Multi-Core Score
2493

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 810 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 2 MB
Process 6 nanometers
Transistor count 12 billion
TDP 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz
Execution units 4
Shading units 60
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced August 2021
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

