MediaTek Dimensity 810
MediaTek Dimensity 810 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on August 11, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Cortex-A76 at 2400 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
55
Gaming Performance
41
Battery life
83
NanoReview Score
57
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
397431
|Total score
|397431
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
657
Multi-Core Score
2493
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 810 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|12 billion
|TDP
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|4
|Shading units
|60
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|August 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site