We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio G99 (with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics) and Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
  • Announced 1-year and 1-month later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 9 score – 470K vs 370K
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (18.4 against 17.1 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Helio G99
vs
Dimensity 900

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Helio G99
370493
Dimensity 900 +27%
470931
CPU 101532 127949
GPU 85043 126930
Memory 84788 103473
UX 101489 114523
Total score 370493 470931
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Helio G99
554
Dimensity 900 +27%
702
Multi-Core Score
Helio G99
1822
Dimensity 900 +16%
2119
Image compression - 124.75 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 19.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 37.75 words/s
Machine learning - 33.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 19.25 images/s
HTML 5 - 2.28 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 650.5 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Helio G99
1229
Dimensity 900 +76%
2161
Stability 98% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 12 FPS
Score 1229 2161

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Helio G99 and Dimensity 900

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count - 10 billion
TDP - 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall Valhall 2
GPU frequency - 900 MHz
Execution units 2 4
Shading units 32 48
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s 18.4 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed - Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed - Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - MT6877
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
6 (13%)
40 (87%)
Total votes: 46

