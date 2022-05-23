Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Helio G99: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 23, 2022, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A76 at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
68
Gaming Performance
n/a
Battery life
84
NanoReview Score
73
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Helio G99 SoC with Mali-G57 MC2 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Valhall
Execution units 2
Shading units 32
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 4266 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17.1 Gbit/s
Max size 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 13
5G support No
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2022
Class Mid range
Official page MediaTek Helio G99 official site

Comments

