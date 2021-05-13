MediaTek Dimensity 900
MediaTek Dimensity 900 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 13, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.
CPU Performance
69
Gaming Performance
51
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
65
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8
MediaTek Dimensity 900
488258
|Total score
|488258
SpecificationsDetailed specifications of the Dimensity 900 SoC with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Architecture
|Valhall 2
|Execution units
|4
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|3200 MHz
|Max size
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Connectivity
|5G support
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|May 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Model number
|MT6877
|Official page
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site