Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Dimensity 900: benchmarks and specs

MediaTek Dimensity 900

MediaTek Dimensity 900

MediaTek Dimensity 900 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on May 13, 2021, and is manufactured using a 6-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Cortex-A78 at 2400 MHz and 6 cores Cortex-A55 at 2000 MHz.

CPU Performance
69
Gaming Performance
51
Battery life
77
NanoReview Score
65

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
MediaTek Dimensity 900
488258
Total score 488258

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Dimensity 900 SoC with Mali-G68 MC4 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Valhall 2
Execution units 4

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz
Max size 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes
Storage type UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9

Connectivity

5G support Yes
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced May 2021
Class Mid range
Model number MT6877
Official page MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comparison with competitors

1. MediaTek Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 900
2. MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus or Dimensity 900

Comments

РусскийEnglish