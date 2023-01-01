Snapdragon 685 vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
44
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
- 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 10-months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 287K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|103872
|GPU
|-
|84760
|Memory
|-
|85275
|UX
|-
|100549
|Total score
|287964
|370787
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
374
Helio G99 +49%
558
Multi-Core Score
1600
Helio G99 +14%
1816
|Image compression
|-
|114.8 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|36.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|30.2 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|16.4 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.73 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|599.6 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Score
|-
|1362
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|-
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|32
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2023
|May 2022
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM6225-AD
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
