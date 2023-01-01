Snapdragon 685 vs Helio G99 VS Snapdragon 685 Helio G99 We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.

Key Differences Main differences and advantages of each chip Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz)

18% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2200 MHz) Announced 10-months later Pros of MediaTek Helio G99 Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 287K

Benchmarks Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9 The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios Snapdragon 685 287964 Helio G99 +29% 370787 CPU - 103872 GPU - 84760 Memory - 85275 UX - 100549 Total score 287964 370787 Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5 The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance Single-Core Score Snapdragon 685 374 Helio G99 +49% 558 Multi-Core Score Snapdragon 685 1600 Helio G99 +14% 1816 Image compression - 114.8 Mpixels/s Face detection - 14.3 images/s Speech recognition - 36.1 words/s Machine learning - 30.2 images/s Camera shooting - 16.4 images/s HTML 5 - 1.73 Mnodes/s SQLite - 599.6 Krows/s

3DMark A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal) 3DMark Wild Life Performance Snapdragon 685 n/a Helio G99 1362 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 8 FPS Score - 1362

Specifications Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 685 and Helio G99

CPU Architecture 4x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A73

4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76

6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55 Cores 8 8 Frequency 2600 MHz 2200 MHz Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A Process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers

Graphics GPU name Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2 Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall GPU frequency - 1000 MHz Execution units 2 2 Shading units 96 32 Vulkan version 1.1 1.1 OpenCL version 2.0 2.0 DirectX version 12 12

Memory Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory frequency 2133 MHz 4266 MHz Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.1 Gbit/s Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP) Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Yes Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080 Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9 Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity Modem X11 - 4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 13 5G support No No Download speed Up to 390 Mbps - Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps - Wi-Fi 5 5 Bluetooth 5.2 5.2 Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info Announced March 2023 May 2022 Class Low end Mid range Model number SM6225-AD - Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 official site MediaTek Helio G99 official site