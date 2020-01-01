Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Helio P22 vs Helio G85 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: MediaTek Helio P22 (with PowerVR GE8320 graphics) and Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 195K vs 98K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~54%)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Performs 32% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Helio P22
156
Helio G85 +131%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Helio P22
756
Helio G85 +69%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Helio P22
98305
Helio G85 +99%
195961

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.5 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name PowerVR GE8320 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Rogue Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 64 32
FLOPS 41 Gigaflops 54 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) CorePilot Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1600 x 720 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 7 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced May 2018 April 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number MT6762R -
Official page MediaTek Helio P22 official site MediaTek Helio G85 official site

