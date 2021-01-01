Snapdragon 480 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
20
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
- Announced 2-years and 1-month later
- Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 99K
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|-
|44240
|GPU
|-
|11001
|Memory
|-
|27983
|UX
|-
|15002
|Total score
|126951
|99271
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +130%
391
170
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 480 +47%
1432
975
|Image compression
|-
|66.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|9.05 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|16.55 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|13.15 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|5.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|319.2 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 480 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.3-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|825 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|64
|FLOPS
|-
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X51
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2021
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|SM4350
|MT6765
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
