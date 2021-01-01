Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 636 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (with Adreno 509 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 67%) AnTuTu 8 score – 244K vs 146K
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 636
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

Snapdragon 636
146803
Snapdragon 480 +67%
244695
CPU 62945 -
GPU 24483 -
Memory 30326 -
UX 27466 -
Total score 146803 244695

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 75.3 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 10.7 images/s -
Speech recognition 20.45 words/s -
Machine learning 15.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 9.79 images/s -
HTML 5 1.51 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 410.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 509 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 500 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 1 -
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 184 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12.1 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 680 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2340 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X12 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2017 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SDM636 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

