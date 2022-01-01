Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Helio G37 – what's better?

Snapdragon 662 vs Helio G37

Snapdragon 662
VS
Helio G37
Snapdragon 662
Helio G37

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G37 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G37
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 662
vs
Helio G37

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 68359 -
GPU 39642 -
Memory 39513 -
UX 59849 -
Total score 208827 -
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +30%
314
Helio G37
241
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 662 +32%
1397
Helio G37
1060
Image compression 90.6 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 13.25 images/s -
Speech recognition 23.7 words/s -
Machine learning 17.85 images/s -
Camera shooting 11.8 images/s -
HTML 5 1.9 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 505.85 Krows/s -

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Score 370 -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 28 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 30 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 54 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 30 FPS
[High]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco M3
1080 x 2340		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Helio G37

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 32
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2020 January 2020
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM615 MT6765V/CB
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G37 and Snapdragon 662, or ask any questions
