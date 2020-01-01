Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 662 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Performs 6.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
  • Announced 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +101%
314
Helio P22
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +87%
1416
Helio P22
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +82%
178999
Helio P22
98305

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 600 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 64
FLOPS 272 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 683 CorePilot
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 -
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM615 MT6762R
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

