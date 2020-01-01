Snapdragon 662 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
25
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Performs 6.6x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
- Announced 1-year and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +101%
314
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 662 +87%
1416
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 662 +82%
178999
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 662 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|600 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|96
|64
|FLOPS
|272 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 683
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X11
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 13
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|May 2018
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM615
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6