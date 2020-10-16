Snapdragon 665 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- Shows better (up to 32%) AnTuTu 8 score – 146K vs 110K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +79%
315
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 665 +37%
1371
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 665 +32%
146210
110882
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 610
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|-
|2
|Number of ALUs
|96
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X12
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|June 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
