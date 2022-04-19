Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 480 – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 480

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 10-months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 288K vs 268K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 9

Snapdragon 680
268310
Snapdragon 480 +8%
288515
CPU 81885 95287
GPU 48510 64267
Memory 64789 50963
UX 71783 75511
Total score 268310 288515
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression - 106.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 12.6 images/s
Speech recognition - 29.85 words/s
Machine learning - 27.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.6 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.7 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 550.4 Krows/s

3DMark

3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 5 FPS
Score 443 986

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 600 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 128
FLOPS - 468 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 X51
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 January 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6225 SM4350
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
Avatar
Erickson 19 April 2022 09:54
How is a low-end better than a midrange processor?
+51 Reply
Avatar
:)) 23 April 2022 13:17
480 is quite a beefy chip for low-end, whereas 680 has old both CPU and GPU cores.
+43 Reply
