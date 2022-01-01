Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 680 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus

Snapdragon 680
VS
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Snapdragon 680
Snapdragon 480 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (with Adreno 610 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 9 score – 312K vs 264K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 680
vs
Snapdragon 480 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 680
264727
Snapdragon 480 Plus +18%
312619
CPU 84900 104410
GPU 48305 64595
Memory 65240 58967
UX 68226 86591
Total score 264727 312619
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 5 FPS
Score 443 974

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 59 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 23 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 65 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 62 FPS
[Medium]		 -
Genshin Impact 26 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 54 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 680 and Snapdragon 480 Plus

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 610 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 1114 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 96 128
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X11 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 13 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 390 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6225 SM4350-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 680, or ask any questions
