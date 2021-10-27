Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 480 Plus: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus – an 8-core chipset that was announced on October 27, 2021, and is manufactured using a 8-nanometer process technology. It has 2 cores Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) at 2200 MHz and 6 cores Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55) at 1800 MHz.

CPU Performance
42
Gaming Performance
37
Battery life
74
NanoReview Score
47

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
382974
Total score 382974
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
539
Multi-Core Score
1607

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC with Adreno 619 graphics

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8
Frequency 2200 MHz
Process 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021
Class Low end
Model number SM4350-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

