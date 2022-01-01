Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 398K vs 344K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|119437
|104396
|GPU
|99927
|84968
|Memory
|68799
|62467
|UX
|111775
|95340
|Total score
|398585
|344754
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +29%
692
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 695 +21%
2002
1651
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|5 FPS
|Score
|1204
|977
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|66 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|60 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Fortnite
|24 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Shadowgun Legends
|67 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|57 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|19 FPS
[Low]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 480 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|Process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|TDP
|-
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|840 MHz
|825 MHz
|Execution units
|-
|2
|Shading units
|128
|128
|FLOPS
|536 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|17 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 686
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Snapdragon X51
|Snapdragon X51
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|October 2021
|October 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Low end
|Model number
|SM6375
|SM4350-AC
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site
