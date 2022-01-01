Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus – what's better?

Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 480 Plus

Snapdragon 695
VS
Snapdragon 480 Plus
Snapdragon 695
Snapdragon 480 Plus

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (with Adreno 619 graphics) and 480 Plus (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 9 score – 398K vs 344K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 695
vs
Snapdragon 480 Plus

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 695 +16%
398585
Snapdragon 480 Plus
344754
CPU 119437 104396
GPU 99927 84968
Memory 68799 62467
UX 111775 95340
Total score 398585 344754
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS 5 FPS
Score 1204 977

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 66 FPS
[Low]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Low]		 -
Fortnite 24 FPS
[Low]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 67 FPS
[Low]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 57 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 19 FPS
[Low]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 42 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 695 and Snapdragon 480 Plus

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
TDP - 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 619 Adreno 619
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 840 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units - 2
Shading units 128 128
FLOPS 536 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 686 Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Snapdragon X51 Snapdragon X51
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced October 2021 October 2021
Class Mid range Low end
Model number SM6375 SM4350-AC
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
73 (70.2%)
31 (29.8%)
Total votes: 104

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 765G
2. Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 732G
3. Snapdragon 695 vs Snapdragon 750G
4. Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 810
5. Snapdragon 695 vs Dimensity 800U
6. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 765G
7. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 732G
8. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Dimensity 700
9. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 730G
10. Snapdragon 480 Plus vs Snapdragon 662
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 480 Plus and Snapdragon 695, or ask any questions
Promotion
РусскийEnglish