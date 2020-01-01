Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~73%)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 225K
  • Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.07 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 712
225154
Dimensity 700 +27%
286122
CPU 73254 -
GPU 61429 -
Memory 48586 -
UX 44344 -
Total score 225154 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 712
1510
Dimensity 700 +14%
1727
Image compression 92.2 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.1 words/s -
Machine learning 22.2 images/s -
Camera shooting 13.1 images/s -
HTML 5 1.76 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 478.3 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 550 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 128 -
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2019 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

