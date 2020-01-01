Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 710 – what's better?

Snapdragon 712 vs Snapdragon 710

Snapdragon 712
Snapdragon 712
VS
Snapdragon 710
Snapdragon 710

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (with Adreno 616 graphics) and Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Announced 9 months later
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 712 +2%
225395
Snapdragon 710
221157

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 712 and Snapdragon 710

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 616 Adreno 616
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 550 MHz 750 MHz
Number of ALUs 128 128
FLOPS 310 Gigaflops 384 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP 2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD

Connectivity

Modem X15 X15 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2019 May 2018
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SDM712 SDM710
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site

