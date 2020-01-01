Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Helio P65 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P65 (Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 281K vs 185K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Announced 7 months later
Pros of MediaTek Helio P65
  • Higher GPU frequency (~64%)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +64%
577
Helio P65
351
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +34%
1710
Helio P65
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G +51%
281076
Helio P65
185658

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count - 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 500 MHz 820 MHz
Cores - 2
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 June 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Helio P65 official site

