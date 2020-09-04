Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 720G vs Helio G95 – what's better?

Snapdragon 720G vs Helio G95

Snapdragon 720G
Snapdragon 720G
VS
Helio G95
Helio G95

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G95 (Mali-G76 3EEMC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 12 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2050 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G95
  • Higher GPU frequency (~80%)
  • Announced 7 months later
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 8 score – 302K vs 281K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +12%
577
Helio G95
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 720G +5%
1710
Helio G95
1635
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 720G
281076
Helio G95 +8%
302733

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Helio G95

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 1 MB -
Process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 618 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Bifrost
GPU frequency 500 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 128 -
FLOPS 386 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 13.91 Gbit/s -
Max size 8 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 2520 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 384 kHz/32 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X15 -
4G support LTE Cat. 15 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 800 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2020 September 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7125 -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site MediaTek Helio G95 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1192 (69.8%)
515 (30.2%)
Total votes: 1707

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G95 and Snapdragon 720G or ask any questions
Stefan 04 September 2020 18:27
For gaming which is more smoother, Snapdragon 720G or Helio G95?
+987 Reply
Root 04 September 2020 18:35
Depends on game, but in general 720G would be better.
+192 Reply
G95 27 September 2020 23:08
It's great as it's one of the newest.
+18 Reply
G95 07 October 2020 13:58
Root, It is the best processor in every department better than snapdragon 720G or 730G snapdragon cant match
+22 Reply
720 G 13 October 2020 09:48
720G is better for gaming i think
0 Reply
720g 14 October 2020 06:19
720g is better for gaMing and long term.
+3 Reply
Guest User 45 23 September 2020 17:34
Snapdragon 720g & helio g95 is the best powerful processor for ultra gaming mode
+102 Reply
РусскийEnglish