Snapdragon 720G vs Helio G99
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G99 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
84
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
46
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Helio
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G99
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
- Supports 23% higher memory bandwidth (17.1 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 9 score – 370K vs 337K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|109222
|101532
|GPU
|87231
|85043
|Memory
|55275
|84788
|UX
|87641
|101489
|Total score
|337425
|370493
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 720G +2%
566
554
Multi-Core Score
1691
Helio G99 +8%
1822
|Image compression
|108.75 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|15.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.15 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|25.5 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|16.15 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.18 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|561.5 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|7 FPS
|Score
|1034
|1229
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Helio G99
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|128
|32
|FLOPS
|435 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|13.91 Gbit/s
|17.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|10 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692 DSP
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|May 2022
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|-
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|MediaTek Helio G99 official site
