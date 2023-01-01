Snapdragon 720G vs Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (with Adreno 618 graphics) and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (Adreno). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
The information below is partially based on leaks and rumors. We will update this page as we receive more accurate data.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
- Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 8 nm)
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Supports 48% higher memory bandwidth (22 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 9 score – 499K vs 343K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|104527
|-
|GPU
|89136
|-
|Memory
|49885
|-
|UX
|96992
|-
|Total score
|343111
|499030
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
572
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 +33%
759
Multi-Core Score
1711
Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 +30%
2231
|Image compression
|110.2 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|13.1 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|27.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|26.1 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.7 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.16 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|533.6 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Score
|1043
|-
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|43 FPS
[High]
|-
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|40 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Fortnite
|28 FPS
[Low]
|-
|World of Tanks Blitz
|51 FPS
[Ultra]
|-
|Genshin Impact
|34 FPS
[Medium]
|-
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|30 FPS
[High]
|-
|Device
|Realme 7 Pro
1080 x 2400
|-
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 618
|Adreno
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|750 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|2
|-
|Shading units
|128
|-
|FLOPS
|384 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|22 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Qualcomm Hexagon 692
|Hexagon
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|2520 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS, 1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 30FPS, 1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|384 kHz/32 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X15
|X62
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 15
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Up to 2900 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2020
|September 2023
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM7125
|SM6450
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 official site
