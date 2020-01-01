Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Snapdragon 765G vs A10 Fusion

Snapdragon 765G
VS
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 3 years and 3 months later
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 319K vs 250K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~20%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 765G +27%
1798
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G +27%
319115
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2400 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 7 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count - 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Adreno 600 Rogue
GPU frequency 750 MHz 900 MHz
Cores - 6
Number of ALUs 192 -
FLOPS - 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s -
Max size 12 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X52 Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2019 September 2016
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
47 (69.1%)
21 (30.9%)
Total votes: 68

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Snapdragon 765G or ask any questions
