Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 765G vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Snapdragon 765G vs Dimensity 800

Snapdragon 765G
Snapdragon 765G
VS
Dimensity 800
Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (with Adreno 620 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Dimensity
  • 20% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 765G
319115
Dimensity 800 +1%
321314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 765G and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.3-A ARMv8-A
Process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 620 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Adreno 600 Valhall
GPU frequency 750 MHz 650 MHz
Cores - 4
Number of ALUs 192 -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 17 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 12 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 696 Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3200 x 1800 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem X52 -
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 210 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced December 2019 December 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number SM7250-AB -
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
138 (55.6%)
110 (44.4%)
Total votes: 248

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Snapdragon 765G or ask any questions
Joseph Eghezien 23 August 2020 05:48
No much difference. But I still go with sd 765 for better 4G better gaming, better resolution and camera. And these are what's makes a phone. But if I am a lover of space, I would go for dimensity . The MediaTek is great though but the list I made for making the Snapdragon a winner even not too much of a dea, can make a whole lots of difference.
+3 Reply
Known 07 September 2020 13:20
Can you compare dimensity 800u ,Snapdragon 765g and 768g
0 Reply
РусскийEnglish