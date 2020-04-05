Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 855 vs Snapdragon 670 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 177K
  • Supports 129% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 42% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Higher GPU frequency (~28%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 855 +102%
2668
Snapdragon 670
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 855 +144%
433723
Snapdragon 670
177622

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 855 and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 768 KB -
L3 cache 2 MB -
Process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 6.7 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 615
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
GPU frequency 585 MHz 700-750 MHz
Number of ALUs 384 128
FLOPS 899 Gigaflops 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 34.1 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 16 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 3.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced December 2018 August 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number SM8150 SDM670
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 855 or ask any questions
Jeremy 05 April 2020 21:39
My question is the performance between the S5e and the S6 if only one application is running because I am looking for the tablet which will just run the one task of rendering pdf files quickly. Will the performance of the snapdragon 855 greatly outperform the 670 if it is just running one program? Say, for instance, rendering a pdf file (zooming in and out of the pdf)? I wonder if the snapdragon 670 will be any slower if the pdf file is the only program running on the tablet because the faster chip is geared for multitasking and not necessarily a one on one in running a single program. Thanks in advance for understanding and responding to my question in layman's terms.
+10 Reply
Root 07 April 2020 13:10
You will definitely notice the difference between these chips even in single core\thread performance. 855 in Geekbench 5 Single Core test shows more than 2 times better performance. Will it be 2 times better in your PDF example? It depends on many factors. In general, I think the perf. gains of 855 will be noticeable. But do you really need such power for opening PDF? Both of there chips will handle opening, zooming, scrolling large PDFs fine...
+9 Reply
