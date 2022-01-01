Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 680
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 680 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 9 score – 568K vs 268K
- Supports 101% higher memory bandwidth (34.13 against 17 GB/s)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 7 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|144978
|81885
|GPU
|206674
|48510
|Memory
|95042
|64789
|UX
|119816
|71783
|Total score
|568525
|268310
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +97%
737
374
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +65%
2582
1568
|Image compression
|142.85 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|20.3 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|44.55 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|46.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|22.85 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.65 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|777.9 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|98%
|98%
|Graphics test
|20 FPS
|2 FPS
|Score
|3456
|443
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|59 FPS
[Medium]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|60 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|26 FPS
[Low]
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|65 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|98 FPS
[Ultra]
|62 FPS
[Medium]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|26 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|54 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
1080 x 2400
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 680
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|4x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|TDP
|10 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|675 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|384
|96
|FLOPS
|1037 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|34.13 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|16 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|April 2019
|October 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|SM8150-AC
|SM6225
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 official site
