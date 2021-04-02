Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 453K
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|136565
|161413
|GPU
|166857
|164393
|Memory
|94975
|85627
|UX
|110727
|114231
|Total score
|453946
|527314
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
750
Snapdragon 780G +16%
873
Multi-Core Score
Snapdragon 860 +18%
2617
2220
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2960 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.1-A
|-
|Process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Adreno 600
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|16 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 690
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 20
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.1
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
