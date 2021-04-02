Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 780G – what's better?

Snapdragon 860 vs Snapdragon 780G

Snapdragon 860
VS
Snapdragon 780G
Snapdragon 860
Snapdragon 780G

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (with Adreno 640 graphics) and Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments (1)

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 453K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 860
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 860
453946
Snapdragon 780G +16%
527314
CPU 136565 161413
GPU 166857 164393
Memory 94975 85627
UX 110727 114231
Total score 453946 527314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2960 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.1-A -
Process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 640 Adreno 642
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 600
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 16 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 690 Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X24 LTE, X50 5G X53
4G support LTE Cat. 20 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.1 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced March 2021 March 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
40 (17.5%)
189 (82.5%)
Total votes: 229

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 730G
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 865
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 720G
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 855
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 845
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 888
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 732G
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and Snapdragon 870

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 780G and Snapdragon 860, or ask any questions
Avatar
Somebody 02 April 2021 09:14
780g is good for mid range gaming gaming phones (even better than 860) . And 860 is a more balanced and improvised one .
+7 Reply
Avatar
sammy fanboy 03 April 2021 07:21
no bro snapdragon 690 better
+4 Reply
Avatar
Eeee 04 April 2021 09:07
sammy fanboy, No it isn't bruh. 690 is close to 730g
+1 Reply
РусскийEnglish