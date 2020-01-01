Snapdragon 875 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Kirin
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 7 nm)
- Supports 38% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 31.78 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 34%) AnTuTu 8 score – 674K vs 503K
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +45%
1126
778
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Snapdragon 875 +22%
3789
3113
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Snapdragon 875 +34%
674481
503098
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|-
|16
|Number of ALUs
|640
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|-
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|-
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
