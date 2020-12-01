Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Snapdragon 875: benchmarks and specs

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 1, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X1 at 2840 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2420 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3709
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
669817

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Snapdragon 875 SoC with Adreno 660 graphics

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8
Frequency 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 512 KB
L2 cache 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB
Process 5 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660
Architecture Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz
Number of ALUs 640
Vulkan version 1.1
OpenCL version 2.1
DirectX version 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 44 Gbit/s
Max size 32 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 8K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60
4G support LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020
Class Flagship

Comparison with competitors

Comments

