Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 1, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X1 at 2840 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2420 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.
CPU Performance
91
Gaming Performance
98
Battery life
98
NanoReview Score
95
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3709
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
669817
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Process
|5 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|Number of ALUs
|640
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|32 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|8K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship