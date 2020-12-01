Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on December 1, 2020, and is manufactured using a 5-nanometer process technology. It has 1 core Cortex-X1 at 2840 MHz, 3 cores Cortex-A78 at 2420 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A55 at 1800 MHz.