Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 – what's better?

Snapdragon 888 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 888
VS
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 888
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

We compared two 8-core processors: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (with Adreno 660 graphics) and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (Adreno 730). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • Has a smaller size transistor (4 versus 5 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 25%) AnTuTu 9 score – 1007K vs 808K
  • Announced 1-year later
  • 6% higher CPU clock speed (3000 vs 2840 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Snapdragon 888
vs
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Snapdragon 888
808242
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 +25%
1007359
CPU 212299 228047
GPU 302110 428067
Memory 135341 175864
UX 150913 171611
Total score 808242 1007359
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 176.7 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 27.4 images/s -
Speech recognition 68.35 words/s -
Machine learning 66.45 images/s -
Camera shooting 36.4 images/s -
HTML 5 3.91 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 1060 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile 83 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Call of Duty: Mobile 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Fortnite 26 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Shadowgun Legends 89 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
World of Tanks Blitz 112 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Genshin Impact 58 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 60 FPS
[Ultra]		 -
Device Asus Zenfone 8
1080 x 2400		 -
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

CPU

Architecture 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-X2
3x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A710
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A510
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.4-A ARMv9-A
L1 cache 512 KB -
L2 cache 1 MB -
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
TDP 10 W -

Graphics

GPU name Adreno 660 Adreno 730
Architecture Adreno 600 Adreno 700
GPU frequency 840 MHz -
Execution units 2 -
Shading units 512 -
FLOPS 1720 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 51.2 Gbit/s -
Max size 24 GB 24 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Hexagon 780 Hexagon
Storage type UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP 1x 200MP, 2x 64MP
Video capture 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 8K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem X60 Snapdragon X65
4G support LTE Cat. 24 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2500 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 316 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced December 2020 December 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number SM8350 SM8450
Official page Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (4.7%)
81 (95.3%)
Total votes: 85

Related Comparisons

1. Snapdragon 870 vs Snapdragon 888
2. Snapdragon 778G vs Snapdragon 888
3. Dimensity 1200 vs Snapdragon 888
4. Snapdragon 865 Plus vs Snapdragon 888
5. Kirin 9000 vs Snapdragon 888
6. A15 Bionic vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
7. Snapdragon 888 Plus vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
8. Dimensity 9000 vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
▶️ Compare other chipsets

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish