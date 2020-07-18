Exynos 8890 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the newer 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Announced 10-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 253K vs 178K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
A10 Fusion +107%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
A10 Fusion +8%
1418
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178605
A10 Fusion +42%
253245
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and A10 Fusion
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3.3 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|6
|Shading units
|192
|196
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|-
