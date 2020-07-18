Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the newer 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Announced 10-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 253K vs 178K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
375
A10 Fusion +107%
776
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
A10 Fusion +8%
1418
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
A10 Fusion +42%
253245

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3.3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 12 6
Shading units 192 196
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
Avatar
A10 is a god, Exynos is such 18 July 2020 11:55
A10 is a god, Exynos can never beat Apple, hahahaha
0 Reply
