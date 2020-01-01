Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 850 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 850

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Exynos 850
Exynos 850

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 850 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 9.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 40%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 127K
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 850
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~26%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +147%
375
Exynos 850
152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +39%
1310
Exynos 850
940
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +40%
178605
Exynos 850
127139

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 850

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 820 MHz
Execution units 12 6
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 26 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 22MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 May 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Samsung Exynos 850 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 8890 or Snapdragon 730
2. Exynos 8890 or Snapdragon 625
3. Exynos 8890 or Snapdragon 835
4. Exynos 8890 or Snapdragon 636
5. Exynos 8890 or Snapdragon 821
6. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 675
7. Exynos 850 or Exynos 9611
8. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 712
9. Exynos 850 or Kirin 710
10. Exynos 850 or Snapdragon 660

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 850 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish