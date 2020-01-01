Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Has 4 more cores
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 130K
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2150 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 43% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +20%
386
322
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +93%
1579
817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +37%
178493
130512
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 820
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|11 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|624 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|2
|Shading units
|320
|256
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
