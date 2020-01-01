Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 820 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Snapdragon 820

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Snapdragon 820
Snapdragon 820

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Shows better (up to 37%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 130K
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2150 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 43% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +93%
1579
Snapdragon 820
817
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +37%
178493
Snapdragon 820
130512

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Snapdragon 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2314 MHz 2150 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 11 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Adreno 530
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 900 MHz 624 MHz
Execution units 20 2
Shading units 320 256
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 498 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2017 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8996
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Samsung Exynos 8895
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Samsung Exynos 8895
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Samsung Exynos 8895
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 8895
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Samsung Exynos 8895
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
7. Samsung Exynos 9611 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 820 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish