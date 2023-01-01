Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 1380
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Exynos 1380 (Mali-G68 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
28
41
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
89
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1380
- Announced 6-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 9 score – 516K vs 289K
- Performs 74% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (51.2 against 29.8 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|77751
|155921
|GPU
|107899
|148262
|Memory
|38097
|85150
|UX
|63856
|126072
|Total score
|289078
|516969
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
383
Exynos 1380 +104%
783
Multi-Core Score
1576
Exynos 1380 +66%
2613
|Image compression
|102.4 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.7 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|8.82 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|6.51 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|17.1 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.54 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|479.3 Krows/s
|-
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|16 FPS
|Score
|-
|2820
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 1380
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.3 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall 2
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|5
|Shading units
|320
|-
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|608 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29.8 Gbit/s
|51.2 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2960 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 3790 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|February 2023
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E8895
|S5E8835
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|Samsung Exynos 1380 official site
