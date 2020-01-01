Samsung Exynos 8895
Samsung Exynos 8895 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 23, 2017, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Exynos M2 at 2314 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1690 MHz.
CPU Performance
35
Gaming Performance
25
Battery life
56
NanoReview Score
38
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Smartphones
|Phones with Exynos 8895
|AnTuTu v8
|1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8
|259976
|2. Samsung Galaxy S8
|231734
|3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
|190734
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|Cores
|20
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site