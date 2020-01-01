Home > Mobile Processor Rankings > Exynos 8895: benchmarks and specs

Samsung Exynos 8895

Samsung Exynos 8895 – an 8-core chipset that was announced on February 23, 2017, and is manufactured using a 10-nanometer process technology. It has 4 cores Exynos M2 at 2314 MHz and 4 cores Cortex-A53 at 1690 MHz.

CPU Performance
35
Gaming Performance
25
Battery life
56
NanoReview Score
38

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117

Smartphones

Click on the device name to view detailed information
Phones with Exynos 8895AnTuTu v8
1. Samsung Galaxy Note 8259976
2. Samsung Galaxy S8231734
3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus190734

Specifications

Detailed specifications of the Exynos 8895 SoC with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8
Frequency 2314 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20
Architecture Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz
Cores 20
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0
DirectX version 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No
Storage type UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16
5G support No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5
Bluetooth 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2017
Class Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site

Comparison with competitors

Comments

